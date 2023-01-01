Get a Pair of Sneakers, Plant 2 Trees

Nurturing the planet is a cause that’s very dear to us at Cariuma. That’s why we decided to start our own Reforestation Program in our founders’ homeland, Brazil, where the rainforests are home to an increasing number of endangered plants & animals. For every pair of sustainable sneakers purchased, we plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest to directly aid in the restoration and preservation of these natural habitats.

